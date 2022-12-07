Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.7 %

CCI stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,735. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

