Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 25,187 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

