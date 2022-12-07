Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 737 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $691.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $595.26 and its 200 day moving average is $637.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,438. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

