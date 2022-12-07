Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Wintrust Financial worth $23,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after acquiring an additional 388,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,116,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,615,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,429,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

