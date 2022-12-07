Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,963 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,739,000 after purchasing an additional 801,454 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.