Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,600,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.04. 10,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,420. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.59.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

