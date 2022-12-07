Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 35,813 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,241. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

