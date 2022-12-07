Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,028 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amcor worth $21,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after buying an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,434,000 after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,710,227 shares of company stock worth $32,994,142 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

