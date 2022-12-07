Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 444,146 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,146 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Juniper Networks worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,122 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.