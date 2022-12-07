Voya Investment Management LLC Has $23.08 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,587 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Viavi Solutions worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 62,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,859 shares of company stock valued at $957,728. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

