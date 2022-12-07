Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,434 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $165.83.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

