Voya Investment Management LLC Has $22.72 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 116,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

