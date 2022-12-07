Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 25,444 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

