Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

