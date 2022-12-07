Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 15,341 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,341 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $21,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $357,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $934,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

