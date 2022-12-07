Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,608 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 677,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 605,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ES opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

