Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 16,522 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,564. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

