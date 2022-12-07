Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $542,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,377 shares of company stock worth $76,213,863 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $175.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $321.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

