Voya Investment Management LLC Has $20.79 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of NEM opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

