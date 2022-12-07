Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,780 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.48% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

