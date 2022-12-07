Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,069 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

LNG stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.45. 2,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,284. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

