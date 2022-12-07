Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,464,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 1.0 %

LRCX stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,224. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.48 and a 200 day moving average of $439.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.