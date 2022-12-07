Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

