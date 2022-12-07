Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $108.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.