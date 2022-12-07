Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.16. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 134,802 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

About Benitec Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.