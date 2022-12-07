Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.70. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 92,635 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on SYBX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Synlogic Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.
