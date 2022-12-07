Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.70. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 92,635 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SYBX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Synlogic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.