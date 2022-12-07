BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 549 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 527 ($6.43) to GBX 549 ($6.69) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.34) to GBX 530 ($6.46) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.40) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 539.86 ($6.58).

BP opened at GBX 474.65 ($5.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 469.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.57%.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £103,165 ($125,795.63). In related news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($125,795.63). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £313.30 ($382.03). Insiders have acquired a total of 23,727 shares of company stock worth $10,422,332 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

