Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,216.00

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,216 ($51.41) and last traded at GBX 4,186 ($51.04), with a volume of 4167394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,179 ($50.96).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULVR shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.65) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.09) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.65) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.56) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,105.38 ($50.06).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,003.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,898.26. The stock has a market cap of £105.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,157.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.22%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

