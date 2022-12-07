Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.