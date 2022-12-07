Cowen Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 148.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of S stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,920.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

