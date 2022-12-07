Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.79

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.79 and traded as low as C$33.14. Spin Master shares last traded at C$33.22, with a volume of 100,396 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOY shares. National Bankshares downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.36.

Spin Master Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$814.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$890.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,783.80. In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,036 shares of company stock valued at $281,904.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

