Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.65

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $1.51. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 4,636,907 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $146,000. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.6% during the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.2% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,360,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 275,045 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.4% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,600,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

