Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.65

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $1.51. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 4,636,907 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.