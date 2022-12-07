Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.19. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.
Nascent Biotech Trading Up 2.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nascent Biotech (NBIO)
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.