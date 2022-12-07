Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Shares Down 30%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) dropped 30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 221,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 50,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Angel Gold Trading Down 30.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Angel Gold Company Profile

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

