Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $18.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BASE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Trading Down 4.2 %

BASE stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Couchbase by 698.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.