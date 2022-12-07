XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

XPS stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.72) on Tuesday. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 114.50 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 154 ($1.88). The firm has a market cap of £292.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at XPS Pensions Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.86%.

In other news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.52), for a total value of £9,400 ($11,462.02).

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

