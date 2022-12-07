abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.50

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from abrdn Equity Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AEI opened at GBX 350.30 ($4.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 313.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 385.14 ($4.70).

Get abrdn Equity Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at abrdn Equity Income Trust

In other news, insider Sarika Patel bought 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.69) per share, for a total transaction of £9,971.73 ($12,159.16).

abrdn Equity Income Trust Company Profile

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.