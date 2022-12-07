Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,762.08

Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,762.08 ($21.49) and last traded at GBX 1,758.11 ($21.44), with a volume of 36639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,672 ($20.39).

Indivior Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,410.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 693.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,333.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.59.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

