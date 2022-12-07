Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.30. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 153,771 shares trading hands.

Dyadic International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.