Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.21

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and traded as low as $28.06. Terumo shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 88,195 shares changing hands.

Terumo Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

