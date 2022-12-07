Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.63. Horizon Global shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 7,093 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.