Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.63. Horizon Global shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 7,093 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
