H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.54

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.50. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 5,406 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.26%.

(Get Rating)

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.