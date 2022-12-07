H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.54

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.50. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 5,406 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
H2O Innovation Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $135.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H2O Innovation (HEOFF)
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.