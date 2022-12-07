The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $191.02.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

