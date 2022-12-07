Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.88

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and traded as low as $20.07. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 35,166 shares traded.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

