Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.47

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.47 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 77.10 ($0.94). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 614,672 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Target Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of £478.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.89.
Target Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
