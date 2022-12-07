Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,493 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $194.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.77 and its 200 day moving average is $199.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.19.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

