Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 853 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

