Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,896 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

