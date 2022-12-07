Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 4,122 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 74,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

