Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $205,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $806,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

